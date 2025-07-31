Shooting victim ‘put everybody first’

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun KEESEEKOOWENIN OJIBWAY FIRST NATION — A woman who was killed in a suspected targeted shooting early Monday morning is being remembered as a loving and selfless person by her family in Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation. Vanessa Bone, a 33-year-old mother of four, is journeying to the spirit world this week, her family said, following her sudden death. Family have gathered outside her home and dug a fire pit, ignited it with medicine, and stewarded the flames for more than 48 hours. The fire ritual guides Bone through her four-day journey to the other side, family members told the Sun. They were grieving together around the bonfire, as its smoke drifted skyward on Wednesday afternoon. “She never went to bed angry with…



