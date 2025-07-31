NEWS ALERT: Accident shuts down portion of Chiefswood Road in Six Nations of the Grand River

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Emergency Services have a portion of Chiefswood Road in the Village of Ohsweken blocked off after an accident in front of the Iroquois Village Centre plaza. Fire, ambulance and police are on the scene. Traffic is being diverted away from the area . Photos by Jim C. Powless …
