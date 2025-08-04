National News
Celtics minority owner reaches deal to buy Connecticut Sun for record $325 million, AP source says

August 4, 2025 168 views

By Doug Feinberg UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A group led by Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca has reached a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun for a record $325 million and move the team to Boston, according to a person familiar with the sale. The franchise wouldn’t play in Boston until the 2027 season. Pagliuca also would contribute $100 million for a new practice facility in Boston for the team, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because the deal hasn’t been publicly announced. The sale is pending approval of the league and its Board of Governors. “Relocation decisions are made by the WNBA Board of Governors and not by individual teams,” the league said in a statement. The Sun have…

