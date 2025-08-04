SIU investigating death of 24-year-old man in Wapekeka First Nation courtroom

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a 24-year-old man was shot dead by provincial police in a courtroom in the province’s northwest. The Special Investigations Unit says an Ontario Provincial Police officer was inside a temporary courtroom at the Youth Centre on the Wapekeka First Nation on Thursday at around noon when he was approached by a man with a knife. The SIU says the officer and the man had an interaction, leading to the officer shooting his gun at the man. Investigators say the man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SIU says investigators have been assigned to the case and a post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday. The unit urges anyone with information to contact the lead…



