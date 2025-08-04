National News
ticker

Doctors, lawyers, artists and First Nations leaders named to the Order of B.C.

August 4, 2025 112 views

Doctors, athletes, artists and First Nations and business leaders are all among the 15 people named to be invested in the Order of British Columbia. B.C. Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia, who is chancellor of the order, says she welcomes the group of people whose dedication, compassion and vision have left a lasting mark on communities across the province. Dr. Ruth Grunau is on the list for changing the understanding of care of infant pain, while Dr. Sandy Dhami is recognized for transforming the lives of neurodiverse children. Also named are First Nations cultural leader and master carver Stan Bevan, and Chief Robert Louie for his leadership in Indigenous self-governance and economic development. Olympian Charmaine Crooks has been appointed for her sporting legacy, and Dr. John Yee for his life-saving leadership in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Alveen Ahmed
National News

Brantford man charged with assault by Brantford police and OPP

August 4, 2025 78

Alveen Ahmed   By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A Brantford man…

Read more
National News

TV host and chef Art Napoleon to showcase skills at cooking event

August 4, 2025 77

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — An Indigenous cooking superstar…

Read more