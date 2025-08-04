Doctors, lawyers, artists and First Nations leaders named to the Order of B.C.

Doctors, athletes, artists and First Nations and business leaders are all among the 15 people named to be invested in the Order of British Columbia. B.C. Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia, who is chancellor of the order, says she welcomes the group of people whose dedication, compassion and vision have left a lasting mark on communities across the province. Dr. Ruth Grunau is on the list for changing the understanding of care of infant pain, while Dr. Sandy Dhami is recognized for transforming the lives of neurodiverse children. Also named are First Nations cultural leader and master carver Stan Bevan, and Chief Robert Louie for his leadership in Indigenous self-governance and economic development. Olympian Charmaine Crooks has been appointed for her sporting legacy, and Dr. John Yee for his life-saving leadership in…



