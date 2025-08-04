Saskatchewan Ranks Highest on National Crime Severity Index

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Each year, Statistics Canada publishes data on the number and types of criminal incidents occurring across the country. They also calculate and release a Crime Severity Index, which is a summary measure of the volume and severity of crimes reported to police in various areas, provinces, and at the national level. In this index, all crimes are assigned a weight based on their seriousness, determined by the actual sentences given by courts. Statistics have previously shown that Saskatchewan leads all provinces in intimate partner violence. This new annual report on overall crime statistics shows the province also ranks highest on the national crime severity index. Despite this, data indicates some progress, as the crime rate in Saskatchewan decreased in 2024. The…



