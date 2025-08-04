Portage Friendship Centre Marks 55 Years of Community Support

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader The Portage Friendship Centre is celebrating 55 years of dedicated service to the community, continuing a legacy that began long before its formal incorporation in 1970. Founded in 1966 under the name Indian & Métis Friendship Centre, the organization officially became the Portage la Prairie Friendship Centre Inc. on July 9, 1970. Governed by a constitution, by-laws and a board of directors, the non-profit has since grown into a vital hub for Indigenous and urban community members alike. The Friendship Centre has always been a place of connection, support and cultural pride. Over the years, PFC has remained committed to its mission of promoting the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of urban Indigenous people through cultural, spiritual and educational…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice