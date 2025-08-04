National News
ticker

Nomination Meeting Held For Attawapiskat FN Chief And Council

August 4, 2025 73 views

Attawapiskat First Nation Nomination Meeting was held on July 31, 2025 in the community in preparation for local elections set for August 29, 2025. From L-R: Chief Electoral Officer Louis Noah, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pauline Wheesk and community member Gilbert Spence.screenshot of Zoom Meeting by Xavier Kataquapit By Xavier Kataquapit ATTAWAPISKAT FIRST NATION-  Attawapiskat First Nation is preparing for an upcoming local election for leadership set to take place on August 29, 2025. The community recently held a nomination meeting at the Reg Louttit Sportsplex Gym on Thursday July 31, 2025 to allow community members to nominate candidates for the election. The community will be electing leaders for the position of Chief, Deputy Chief and 11 Council members. The meeting included members of Attawapiskat FN as well as First…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Alveen Ahmed
National News

Brantford man charged with assault by Brantford police and OPP

August 4, 2025 78

Alveen Ahmed   By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A Brantford man…

Read more
National News

TV host and chef Art Napoleon to showcase skills at cooking event

August 4, 2025 77

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — An Indigenous cooking superstar…

Read more