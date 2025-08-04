Nomination Meeting Held For Attawapiskat FN Chief And Council

Attawapiskat First Nation Nomination Meeting was held on July 31, 2025 in the community in preparation for local elections set for August 29, 2025. From L-R: Chief Electoral Officer Louis Noah, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pauline Wheesk and community member Gilbert Spence.screenshot of Zoom Meeting by Xavier Kataquapit By Xavier Kataquapit ATTAWAPISKAT FIRST NATION- Attawapiskat First Nation is preparing for an upcoming local election for leadership set to take place on August 29, 2025. The community recently held a nomination meeting at the Reg Louttit Sportsplex Gym on Thursday July 31, 2025 to allow community members to nominate candidates for the election. The community will be electing leaders for the position of Chief, Deputy Chief and 11 Council members. The meeting included members of Attawapiskat FN as well as First…



