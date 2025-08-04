National News
TV host and chef Art Napoleon to showcase skills at cooking event

August 4, 2025 77 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — An Indigenous cooking superstar with ties to northeast B.C. will be showcasing his skills later this month. Art Napoleon is slated to showcase an afternoon of Indigenous cooking techniques and cultural knowledge sharing in an event called Savour the Flavour at the Dunne-Za Lodge on the territory of West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) on August 14th. Napoleon is a former Chief of Saulteau First Nations who teamed up with Chef Dan Hayes for the television program Moosemeat and Marmalade on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). Manager of Dunne-Za Lodge Tamara Dokkie is a cousin of Napoleon and said the idea for the event “just came about” during a conversation. “I was just telling him that I think…

