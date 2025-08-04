Brantford man charged with assault by Brantford police and OPP

Alveen Ahmed By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A Brantford man has been charged with violent crimes by two police services. Provincial police arrested Alveen Ahmed, 28, last week, charging him with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement. It was related to an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault that took place in Brant County in January, according to a news release last Thursday. Earlier in July, Brantford police charged Ahmed with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, related to an incident on July 13. An officer had found someone with “serious injuries” from a “physical and sexual assault” near Golf Road and Highway 403, a Brantford police release said. Brantford police released Ahmed’s photo and a picture of his…



