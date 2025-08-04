National News
ticker

Brantford man charged with assault by Brantford police and OPP

August 4, 2025 77 views
Alveen Ahmed

Alveen Ahmed   By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A Brantford man has been charged with violent crimes by two police services. Provincial police arrested Alveen Ahmed, 28, last week, charging him with sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement. It was related to an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault that took place in Brant County in January, according to a news release last Thursday. Earlier in July, Brantford police charged Ahmed with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, related to an incident on July 13. An officer had found someone with “serious injuries” from a “physical and sexual assault” near Golf Road and Highway 403, a Brantford police release said. Brantford police released Ahmed’s photo and a picture of his…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

TV host and chef Art Napoleon to showcase skills at cooking event

August 4, 2025 77

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — An Indigenous cooking superstar…

Read more
National News

Nomination Meeting Held For Attawapiskat FN Chief And Council

August 4, 2025 73

Attawapiskat First Nation Nomination Meeting was held on July 31, 2025 in the community in preparation…

Read more