Book recounts how First Nation had to work through trauma to realize a bright future

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Our Warrior Spirit is writer Les Couchi’s way of paying tribute to the Elders of Nipissing First Nation. The book came about when discussions were occurring in 2024 on how a $10 billion settlement of the Robinson Huron Treaty annuities litigation would be distributed among 21 First Nations in northeastern Ontario. A portion of the money received by Nipissing would go into a fund for the community to use and another portion was to be paid directly to individuals. “A lot of the younger people were asking for an equal share and I thought, they really don’t know what it was really like,” said Couchi, who suggested that the individual portion be calculated on a yearly basis and be distributed according to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice