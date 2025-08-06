New long-term care facility designs to be submitted for approval within a month

National News
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — Officials with the Meno Ya Win Health Centre say they intend to submit preliminary design documents for a new long-term care facility to the province on or before September 1. The hospital in Sioux Lookout received a $2.5 million planning grant from the province in late 2024; that money went “to complete the required planning, design and tender-ready submissions for the project,” Michelle Beaulne, Meno Ya Win’s director of corporate services said in an email to Newswatch, adding that will include working drawings. “We intend to undertake all of the detailed planning aspects necessary to enable the completion of the preliminary plan for the project to subsequently be reviewed to make the decision to proceed to the construction stage,”…

