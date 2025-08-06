National News
ticker

First Nation disappointed as B.C. court rejects challenge to Mount Polley dam level

August 6, 2025 169 views

By Darryl Greer The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a First Nation’s bid to stop the level of a tailings dam being increased at the Mount Polley mine site, which suffered a catastrophic dam collapse that spilled millions of litres of waste and water 11 years ago. The Xatsull First Nation claimed the province’s approval of the plan to raise the level of the dam in B.C.’s Interior by four metres was improper and done without “meaningful” consultation with the nation. But Justice Michael Tammen ruled Wednesday that the provincial government’s consultation with the Xatsull was proper. “I view the consultation here as deep and, importantly, the process employed by the province provided Xatsull with ample opportunity to present their perspective,” Tammen said. The First Nation said in a statement…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New long-term care facility designs to be submitted for approval within a month

August 6, 2025 151

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT — Officials with the Meno Ya…

Read more
National News

Book recounts how First Nation had to work through trauma to realize a bright future

August 6, 2025 192

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Our Warrior Spirit is writer Les Couchi’s way…

Read more