First Nation disappointed as B.C. court rejects challenge to Mount Polley dam level

By Darryl Greer The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a First Nation’s bid to stop the level of a tailings dam being increased at the Mount Polley mine site, which suffered a catastrophic dam collapse that spilled millions of litres of waste and water 11 years ago. The Xatsull First Nation claimed the province’s approval of the plan to raise the level of the dam in B.C.’s Interior by four metres was improper and done without “meaningful” consultation with the nation. But Justice Michael Tammen ruled Wednesday that the provincial government’s consultation with the Xatsull was proper. “I view the consultation here as deep and, importantly, the process employed by the province provided Xatsull with ample opportunity to present their perspective,” Tammen said. The First Nation said in a statement…



