Meet the N.W.T.’s semi-finalists in 2025’s Pow Wow Pitch

August 7, 2025 65 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The Northwest Territories’ Cassandra Blondin Burt, Corrine Bullock and Jamie Wetrade-Stevenson are semi-finalists in the 2025 Pow Wow Pitch. The annual competition celebrates Indigenous entrepreneurs from across the country while offering funding, mentorship and a national platform to showcase talent. Wetrade-Stevenson, a Tłı̨chǫ photographer from Behchokǫ̀, is one of 13 entrepreneurs selected in this year’s creative category. She has been living in Yellowknife for just over five years and began working in the field professionally in 2018. “It definitely feels a bit surreal and it just definitely feels super, super special,” she told Cabin Radio. “Something that inspires me to keep going is having representation, because when I was growing up I didn’t see a lot of myself in other people…

