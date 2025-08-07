Takeaways from AP’s report on Alaska Natives’ response to oil and mining proposals

By Peter Smith FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration and its allies have pushed aggressively for drilling, mining and logging in Alaska. This has intensified long-standing debate over extraction projects in the nation’s largest state, particularly within Alaska Native communities. Some view such projects as key to jobs and economic development. Others see them posing environmental risks as they’ve already faced severe fishing restrictions on the state’s longest rivers due to a collapse in the salmon population. Scientists are unsure of the causes of the salmon collapse — which possibly include warming waters and commercial fishing — but opponents of extraction say its possible impacts could be similar in terms of endangering subsistence traditions and food sources. They say this risks, in turn, damaging their sacred connections to…



