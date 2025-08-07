National News
Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

August 7, 2025

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government’s major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation. Carney is expected to be joined by the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of Ontario. The Manitoba Métis Federation, which represents Red River Métis, declined an invitation to take part in the meeting Wednesday, saying that inviting the Métis Nation of Ontario undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk. The Manitoba Métis Federation says the Métis Nation of Ontario has…

