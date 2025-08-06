Local News
First Nation Youth hold protest walk from Timmins to Queen’s Park

August 6, 2025 93 views
Still strong and dedicated, Elder Angela Ashishkeesh of Attawapiskat First Nation participates in a protest walk against Ontario’s Bill 5 and Canada’s Bill C5. Also seen in the photo is flag bearer Rick Cheechoo, Moose Cree FN.

By Xavier Kataquapit Writer Photos by Xavier Kataquapit First Nation youth are continuing the push to make themselves heard with the actions of Mahmo Inninuwuk Wiibuseegostamok, a James Bay Cree phrase that means ‘Uniting the People to Stand Together’. The group has started a protest walk to travel from Timmins to Queen’s Park in the city of Toronto to bring awareness and attention to their dissatisfaction of Ontario’s Bill 5 and Canada’s Bill C5. “This protest is a call to the provincial and federal government to repeal Bill 5 and Bill C-5 as it has destroyed indigenous and government relations and trust,” said Tristan Ashishkeesh, one of the lead founders of the movement. He is the former Executive Director of the Ojibway and Cree Cultural Centre in Timmins. After having…

