Haudenosaunee taking on climate in annual meeting Haudenosaunee Climate Action Conference

By Lynda Powless Editor Sitting outside of the Sour Springs Longhouse a group of women are teaching how to make jams and preserves. Across the yard others are learning about planting, pottery and even fish skin tanning. In nearby fields a Seed Singer is teaching the importance of Haudenosaunee connecting with the seeds and plants Meanwhile inside the longhouse Haudenosaunee are talking about the effect colonialism has had on the earth and on the Haudenosaunee connection to it. The third annual Haudenosaunee Climate Action Gathering was held for the first at Six Nations of the Grand River and the first time on the Canadian side of the international border. The weekend event, organized by Protect the Tract (PTT) and Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force, included discussions and series of land-based workshops…



