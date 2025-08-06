National News
Carney meeting with cabinet, premiers to discuss latest U.S. tariffs

August 6, 2025 44 views

By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney is holding virtual meetings with his cabinet and the premiers today, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump hit Canada with a baseline 35 per cent tariff. This latest trade war escalation applies only to goods not covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade, better known as CUSMA. The latest levy took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he had a “good conversation” with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday that was “positive.” He also said he was frustrated by the impacts of high U.S. tariffs on his province’s economy. Ford warned Trump’s “decision to…

