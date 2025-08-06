RDN increases annual funding for Nanaimo Marine Rescue Society

By Claudia Culley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder The Regional District of Nanaimo Board approved an increase of funding for the Nanaimo Marine Rescue Society (NMRS), which oversees the governance and management of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station 27. This non-profit volunteer-run organization provides 24/7 first responder emergency services to the mid-Island boating community in the Nanaimo region, serving First Nations communities, the general public and the marine industry. They train to maintain and improve their marine skills, like first aid, to respond to water emergencies. The RDN agreed to increase the NMRS’s annual funding from $22,500 to $33,000 for the next five years, which represents 22 per cent of the organizations operating costs. The society raises the rest…



