Kivalliq chamber president sees opportunity in liquid natural gas

August 6, 2025 36 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Rankin Inlet is preparing to host two major events: the Kivalliq Energy Forum on Sept. 19-21 and the Northern Perspectives Trade Show from Feb 7-9. Kivalliq Chamber of Conference president Tara Tootoo Fotheringham said this year’s events have some exciting presenters. And, she said, there’s a lot of interest across Canada in tapping into the Kivalliq region’s natural resources, such as liquid natural gas. “We’ve actually been able to acquire the First Peoples (Energy) LNG Group to be a keynote speaker and sponsor of the event,” said Fotheringham. “They’re a pretty exciting group, where they’re presenting an actual share model to First Nations and Inuit to be a part of their whole company structure. “The percentages haven’t been completely decided, but…

