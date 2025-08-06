Local News
Manitoba wildfire evacuees visit Six Nations

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations held out a welcoming hand last Tuesday to Manitoba First Nations people forced from their homes as a result of wildfires. Three bus-loads of evacuees from the Pukatawagan First Nation and Sandy Bay in Manitoba have been living in hotel rooms in Niagara Falls for more than two months after Manitoba declared a State of Emergency. They were helicoptered out of their community as wildfires began raging in northern and eastern Manitoba in late May. In a gesture of good will and to “uplift them” Six Nations Elected Council, (SNEC) invited them to visit Six Nations Tuesday July 9th. A variety of activities entertainment and a lunch were available at the Six Nations community hall. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill welcomed the group saying she…

