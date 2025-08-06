Six Nations Development Trust marks 20 years of funding projects

The Six Nations Community Development Trust (SNCDT) is marking two decades of funding community projects. The SNCDT has funded over $21.4 million in community projects since it began, Kevin Martin, chair of the trust said during a presentation at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance meeting on July 21. The update, delivered by Martin and Melanie Bomberry, trust coordinator, outlined the trust’s origins, operations, and financial impact over the last two decades. The trust was established in 2003, with the formal agreement signed in 2004, to manage and grow long-term assets derived from casino revenue agreements. It was intended to ensure sustainable benefits for the Six Nations community through investment returns. “Our mission is to help create, reinforce and sustain conditions to improve the quality of life for…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice