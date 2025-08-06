National News
ticker

Provincial divisions on display as Carney convenes premiers to talk tariffs

August 6, 2025 79 views

By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan Ontario and Saskatchewan remained at odds over Canada’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war Wednesday as the premiers prepared to meet with the prime minister to talk trade. Prime Minister Mark Carney was holding virtual meetings in private with his cabinet and the premiers Wednesday afternoon, less than a week after Trump ramped up his trade assault on Canada with a baseline 35 per cent tariff. The new tariff applies only to goods not covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade, better known as CUSMA. The latest levy took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement. Before meeting with Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada pushing to include Indigenous rights in United Nations plastics treaty

August 6, 2025 56

By Nick Murray Canada is pushing to bring language recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples back…

Read more
National News

New elders facility off to great start in Rankin Inlet, mayor says

August 6, 2025 110

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Rankin Inlet Mayor Harry Towtongie says it…

Read more