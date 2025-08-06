National News
ticker

New elders facility off to great start in Rankin Inlet, mayor says

August 6, 2025 109 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Rankin Inlet Mayor Harry Towtongie says it was a wonderful day when the new Elders long-term care facility was announced for his community. The 24-bed facility — 22 permanent beds and two temporary-care beds — opened in May, with the first Elders beginning to arrive on May 26. Towtongie said hamlet council had been driving their MLAs to push the government to bring the facility to Rankin Inlet for at least 10 years before it finally happened. He said now that it’s here, it’s been a real boost to the community. “Now the Elders facility is finally here and the community is very happy about it,” said Towtongie. “The only complaint I’ve been hearing about the facility — and it’s a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada pushing to include Indigenous rights in United Nations plastics treaty

August 6, 2025 56

By Nick Murray Canada is pushing to bring language recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples back…

Read more
National News

Provincial divisions on display as Carney convenes premiers to talk tariffs

August 6, 2025 78

By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan Ontario and Saskatchewan remained at odds over Canada’s response to…

Read more