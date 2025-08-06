New elders facility off to great start in Rankin Inlet, mayor says

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News Rankin Inlet Mayor Harry Towtongie says it was a wonderful day when the new Elders long-term care facility was announced for his community. The 24-bed facility — 22 permanent beds and two temporary-care beds — opened in May, with the first Elders beginning to arrive on May 26. Towtongie said hamlet council had been driving their MLAs to push the government to bring the facility to Rankin Inlet for at least 10 years before it finally happened. He said now that it’s here, it’s been a real boost to the community. “Now the Elders facility is finally here and the community is very happy about it,” said Towtongie. “The only complaint I’ve been hearing about the facility — and it’s a…



