Detection dogs to search former residential school site near Chapleau

August 6, 2025 121 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​CHAPLEAU – Members of three First Nations are working together to investigate the grounds of the former St. John’s Residential School. From Aug. 1 to 3, historic human remains detection dogs (HHRDD) will comb through heavily overgrown areas near the site slightly southeast of Chapleau. The search is part of an ongoing initiative led by survivors and supported by Chapleau Cree First Nation, Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, and Brunswick House First Nation. “We’re mostly led by the survivors group, which we call the survivors working circle,” said Deanna Dixon, residential school initiative lead for Chapleau Cree First Nation. “It also includes intergenerational survivors, but we’re also led by our communities and our respective chief and councils as well.” Dixon said work began with…

