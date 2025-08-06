Low-income renters press governments for ways to cool apartments in heat waves

By Michael Tutton Sandra Walsh was struggling to breathe in her apartment when temperatures across Nova Scotia soared in July, but the woman on social assistance says her pleas for a government-funded air conditioner have been ignored. “With the high humidity, it effects my breathing and I have to gasp for air,” says the 46-year-old woman, recently diagnosed with a progressive lung disease. “Even taking frequent, cold showers isn’t really helping.” The resident of New Glasgow, N.S., is among many low-income Canadians with health conditions struggling to get government help to stay cool. She wants to buy a $300 air conditioner, but that would leave her with little money for food or medications. As of Wednesday, Walsh said it had been more than two months since she asked her income…
Related Posts
Canada pushing to include Indigenous rights in United Nations plastics treaty
August 6, 2025 56
By Nick Murray Canada is pushing to bring language recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples back…
Provincial divisions on display as Carney convenes premiers to talk tariffs
August 6, 2025 78
By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan Ontario and Saskatchewan remained at odds over Canada’s response to…