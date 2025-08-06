National News
ticker

Low-income renters press governments for ways to cool apartments in heat waves

August 6, 2025 141 views

By Michael Tutton Sandra Walsh was struggling to breathe in her apartment when temperatures across Nova Scotia soared in July, but the woman on social assistance says her pleas for a government-funded air conditioner have been ignored. “With the high humidity, it effects my breathing and I have to gasp for air,” says the 46-year-old woman, recently diagnosed with a progressive lung disease. “Even taking frequent, cold showers isn’t really helping.” The resident of New Glasgow, N.S., is among many low-income Canadians with health conditions struggling to get government help to stay cool. She wants to buy a $300 air conditioner, but that would leave her with little money for food or medications. As of Wednesday, Walsh said it had been more than two months since she asked her income…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada pushing to include Indigenous rights in United Nations plastics treaty

August 6, 2025 56

By Nick Murray Canada is pushing to bring language recognizing the rights of Indigenous peoples back…

Read more
National News

Provincial divisions on display as Carney convenes premiers to talk tariffs

August 6, 2025 78

By David Baxter and Kyle Duggan Ontario and Saskatchewan remained at odds over Canada’s response to…

Read more