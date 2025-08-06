Mattagami First Nation opens new $1.2M wellness centre

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com MATTAGAMI – A new modern wellness centre in Mattagami First Nation is nicer than some of the gyms Chief Jennifer Constant has been to in bigger cities. In 2024, a $1.2 million facility opened in the community near Gogama, off Highway 144. Months earlier, the community had received confirmation that they’d received over $611,000 from Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), which was publicly announced on July 23. “Because there was so much interest in the space, we allowed people to start utilizing it and hired people on so we were able to cover the costs until the funds fully came through,” said Constant. The wellness centre is attached to the Odamino Centre, which also houses the rink. With a footprint of 2,550…
