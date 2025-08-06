National News
ticker

AI-powered Inuktitut program is ‘within reach’

August 6, 2025 149 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News To follow proper “net-iquette,” check your fishing nets regularly to make sure the fish are safe from birds and the net doesn’t rot in the water. “It protects your livelihood, maintains fish quality and shows courtesy to fellow fishers and environment,” says Ataatatsiaq — an AI-generated, grey-haired grandpa who speaks in Inuktitut. The video, titled Net-iquette: Pro Tips from Ataatatsiaq, was posted online a week ago by Kirt Ejesiak, founder of AingAI Indigenous Language Labs. The video is also available in English. For now, the grandpa’s voice is provided by a human interpreter — but that could soon be done solely using artificial intelligence, Ejesiak said in an interview. “We’re not there yet, but we really believe it’s within reach now,”…

