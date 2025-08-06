Manitoba Métis Federation turns down Carney’s invitation to talk major projects

By Alessia Passafiume The Manitoba Métis Federation is turning down Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invitation to discuss his government’s controversial major projects legislation, saying it won’t attend the meeting alongside another Métis group it says has no reason to exist. The federation, which represents Red River Métis, says Carney’s decision to include the Métis Nation of Ontario in Thursday’s meeting undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk. Federation president David Chartrand says Ottawa is also propping up the Métis National Council by including it in the meeting, despite the fact that it has only two provincial members left due to conflicts related to the Métis Nation of Ontario. Carney promised meetings with First Nations, Inuit and Métis after Indigenous leaders said…
