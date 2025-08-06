Brantford Man facing Impaired Driving Charge

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 45-year-old Brantford man is facing impaired driving charges after Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers received a call alerting police to a possible impaired driver. BPS said officers were dispatched to the McMurray Street and Brant Avenue area after recieving the call at about 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 5, 2025l from a concerned citizen who saw a driver swerving and driving erratically. The caller provided a description of the vehicle along with the license plate to police who were then able to quickly locate the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on Brant Avenue near Bedford Street. Speaking with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment. The accused was transported to provide samples of breath as required by law. Samples provided were three times the legal limit. As a…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice