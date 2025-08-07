National News
Hearing for Alberta separation referendum question to be held in court

August 7, 2025 45 views

By Jack Farrell A special court proceeding on a proposed Alberta separation referendum question is scheduled to get underway today in Edmonton. Alberta’s chief electoral officer, Gordon McClure, referred the proposed question to the court last week, asking a judge to determine whether it violates the Constitution, including treaty rights. The question asks Albertans: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province in Canada?” Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery have criticized the referral to the courts, saying the question should be approved and only face judicial scrutiny if it receives a majority vote. It’s not clear how the hearing will unfold, and McClure’s office says it can’t comment further because the matter is before the courts….

