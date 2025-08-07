Medical community heartbroken after fatal plane crash on Navajo Nation

By Josh Funk And Susan Montoya Bryan ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators on Wednesday were trying to piece together what caused a medical transport plane to crash on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing the four people on board and leaving the medical community in neighboring New Mexico heartbroken. The two pilots, flight nurse and paramedic who were onboard were based out of Albuquerque and had worked with hospitals throughout the area. While authorities had yet to release their names, colleagues and friends shared condolences and prayers on social media. Many shared details about the crew’s dedication to patients and the incredible void left by the tragedy. The crew was on its way to pick up a patient from the federal Indian Health Service hospital in Chinle when…



