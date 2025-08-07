National News
Premier Ford warns Trump could reopen CUSMA trade pact in the fall

August 7, 2025 48 views

By Kyle Duggan Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning that U.S. President Donald Trump could choose to suddenly “pull the carpet out from underneath us” by opening up the trade agreement his administration negotiated with Canada during his first term. He said Ottawa needs to prepare for that to happen this fall. Ford made the comments after the country’s premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney met in private for the first time since Trump escalated his trade war by hitting Canada with a baseline 35 per cent tariff last week. The new tariff, which took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement, applies only to goods not covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade, better…

