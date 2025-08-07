National News
Community identifies 23-year-old as man shot dead by police in Ontario court

August 7, 2025 46 views

Wapekeka First Nation:A First Nation community in northwestern Ontario has identified the man who was shot dead by provincial police in a courtroom last week. Wapekeka First Nation says the community is mourning the death of 23-year-old Tyresse Kenny Padro Cree Roundsky, who died on July 31. Shibogama First Nations Council, which counts the First Nation as a member, confirmed that he was shot in a temporary courtroom housed at a youth centre. Wapekeka First Nation says he will be missed by his family, friends and primary caregiver. The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, which they say happened after a police officer was approached by a man with a knife at the fly-in courtroom in the middle of the day. Investigators say the man and the officer had…

