National News
ticker

Deninu K’ue First Nation finds remains of five children near Fort Resolution

August 8, 2025 56 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Editor’s note: This story contains references to residential schools that some readers may find disturbing. Deninu K’ue First Nation (DKFN) says its archeological team has located seven unmarked graves, five of which belong to children, at Mission Island as part of an investigation into deaths of children at St. Joseph’s Residential School. “While growing up I heard stories of children who were mistreated at the school — children who got sick and died because of malnutrition or abuse,” Chief Louis Balsillie said on Aug. 7. “We know that during the 1940s, eight children died at the school — seven of them were girls. Statistically, that cannot happen without a cause. What happened to these girls? “Now we are finding children buried…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Why National Defence’s Indigenous procurement goal remains out of reach

August 8, 2025 18

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer  The Department of National Defence is…

Read more
National News

Chief of First Nation in southern Alberta facing sexual assault charges

August 8, 2025 33

Police have charged the chief of a First Nation in southern Alberta with two counts of…

Read more