Deninu K’ue First Nation finds remains of five children near Fort Resolution

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Editor’s note: This story contains references to residential schools that some readers may find disturbing. Deninu K’ue First Nation (DKFN) says its archeological team has located seven unmarked graves, five of which belong to children, at Mission Island as part of an investigation into deaths of children at St. Joseph’s Residential School. “While growing up I heard stories of children who were mistreated at the school — children who got sick and died because of malnutrition or abuse,” Chief Louis Balsillie said on Aug. 7. “We know that during the 1940s, eight children died at the school — seven of them were girls. Statistically, that cannot happen without a cause. What happened to these girls? “Now we are finding children buried…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice