National News
ticker

JD Vance went kayaking for his birthday. Secret Service had the river level raised

August 8, 2025 66 views

By Julie Carr Smyth COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President JD Vance’s security detail had an Ohio river’s water level raised last weekend to accommodate a kayaking trip he and his family took to celebrate his 41st birthday. The U.S. Secret Service said it requested the increased waterflow for the Little Miami River, first reported by The Guardian, to ensure motorized watercraft and emergency personnel “could operate safely” while protecting the Republican vice president, whose home is in Cincinnati. But critics immediately blasted the action as a sign of the vice president’s entitlement, particularly given the Trump administration’s focus on slashing government spending. Richard W. Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said on X that “it’s outrageous for the Army corps of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Why National Defence’s Indigenous procurement goal remains out of reach

August 8, 2025 20

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer  The Department of National Defence is…

Read more
National News

Chief of First Nation in southern Alberta facing sexual assault charges

August 8, 2025 33

Police have charged the chief of a First Nation in southern Alberta with two counts of…

Read more