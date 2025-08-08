National News
‘I’m getting scared about this’: Iqaluit councillor says he was robbed, threatened

August 8, 2025 63 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Iqaluit RCMP say they will investigate after a city councillor claimed he was robbed and repeatedly threatened. Coun. Simon Nattaq raised a number of concerns at Tuesday’s city council meeting in response to detachment commander Sgt. Vlatko Nikolovski’s presentation of the RCMP’s May and June statistics. “All my guns were stolen, all my rifles have been taken,” Nattaq said, speaking in Inuktitut. “Someone has been threatening, saying that they want to burn my house down, and I’m getting scared about this.” He added: “I know one person who has been threatening me.” Nattaq didn’t say when the incidents happened. He said he wants police to interview him about it. He raised other concerns, including dangerous drivers, as well as the smell…

