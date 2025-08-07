National News
Manitoba extends wildfire state of emergency as 14,000 remain out of homes

August 7, 2025 135 views

The Manitoba government says its provincewide state of emergency is being extended as 14,000 remain out of their homes due to intense wildfires. Officials last month declared the state of emergency, its second since May, and it was set to expire Friday. The extension keeps it in place for two more weeks. The province says the fire season is its worst in 30 years, and more than 15,500 square kilometres have burned. Roughly 4,000 residents of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also called Nelson House, were ordered out last weekend, as two fires threatened to cut off road access and muddied air quality. Chief Angela Levasseur says on social media that Indigenous Services Canada has given the OK for the Cree Nation to shelter 800 residents at hotels in Niagara Falls, Ont….

