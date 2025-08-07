National News
ticker

Fire Chiefs say Its time to move forward on national agency to fight forest fires

August 7, 2025 135 views

By Émilie Bergeron The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs says it’s time for Ottawa to stop studying the idea of a national forest fire co-ordination agency and take action. The organization’s president wants the federal government to take inspiration from the U.S. Fire Administration to establish a similar office in Canada. The U.S. office is part of Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, but Ken McMullen says a Canadian version could be simpler and less costly. He said the proposed fire administration office, which could be staffed by one or two people, would ensure that personnel and equipment are appropriately dispersed across the country in the event of wildfires. It would also allow security and fire services to have a seat at the table when relevant policies are being discussed….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba extends wildfire state of emergency as 14,000 remain out of homes

August 7, 2025 135

The Manitoba government says its provincewide state of emergency is being extended as 14,000 remain out…

Read more
National News

‘Exceptional circumstances’: Court hearing set for family of serial killer victim

August 7, 2025 121

By Brittany Hobson Family of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a…

Read more