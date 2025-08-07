National News
‘Exceptional circumstances’: Court hearing set for family of serial killer victim

August 7, 2025 120 views

By Brittany Hobson Family of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a Winnipeg serial killer will have the chance to give victim impact statements in court one year after his conviction. The Manitoba Court of King’s Bench has agreed to a Crown request for a special hearing for victim and community impact statements to be submitted about 30-year-old Ashlee Shingoose. The hearing is set for Aug. 15. “The court has agreed that holding a hearing to receive and validate the victim and community impact statements relating to a now identified victim in a concluded first-degree murder case is both appropriate and necessary in these exceptional circumstances,” the court says in a Thursday statement. Shingoose, originally from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation in northern Manitoba, was one…

