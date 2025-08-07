National News
ticker

‘We need to do some catching up’: Sport minister says consistent funding for facilities is key

August 7, 2025 119 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com KENORA – Ontario’s Minister of Sport says a relatively new pot of provincial money is paying dividends when it comes to fixing up community arenas and other sports and recreation facilities. Neil Lumsden was in Wauzhushk Onigum, next to Kenora, in late July to help announce over $9 million from the province’s community sport and recreation infrastructure fund to build a new arena and recreation complex in the First Nation. While that was the big-ticket item, provincial officials also highlighted several other projects in Northwestern Ontario that received money from the same fund. “We need to do some catching up in Ontario and the premier saw it that way and that’s how the fund was created and why,” Lumsden said. “It’s great…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba extends wildfire state of emergency as 14,000 remain out of homes

August 7, 2025 137

The Manitoba government says its provincewide state of emergency is being extended as 14,000 remain out…

Read more
National News

Fire Chiefs say Its time to move forward on national agency to fight forest fires

August 7, 2025 136

By Émilie Bergeron The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs says it’s time for Ottawa to stop…

Read more