National News
ticker

Voice of the River play effort has ambitious goals

August 7, 2025 127 views

By M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald Stories from people who live along the Grand River, including First Nations and others who later settled the area, lie behind a unique project. Those behind the project say it’s a response to the call for reconciliation, as well as an effort at a kind of tourism that doesn’t exploit but respects the local. Last Thursday’s Voice of the River play (see related story) chose to use “two row” story-telling. Peter Smith, executive and creative director of the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity conceived and developed the play. He has done community plays before – but not plays as long as a river! The present effort has taken several years of travel up and down the length of the Grand. This…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba extends wildfire state of emergency as 14,000 remain out of homes

August 7, 2025 137

The Manitoba government says its provincewide state of emergency is being extended as 14,000 remain out…

Read more
National News

Fire Chiefs say Its time to move forward on national agency to fight forest fires

August 7, 2025 136

By Émilie Bergeron The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs says it’s time for Ottawa to stop…

Read more