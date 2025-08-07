Voice of the River play effort has ambitious goals

By M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald Stories from people who live along the Grand River, including First Nations and others who later settled the area, lie behind a unique project. Those behind the project say it’s a response to the call for reconciliation, as well as an effort at a kind of tourism that doesn’t exploit but respects the local. Last Thursday’s Voice of the River play (see related story) chose to use “two row” story-telling. Peter Smith, executive and creative director of the Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity conceived and developed the play. He has done community plays before – but not plays as long as a river! The present effort has taken several years of travel up and down the length of the Grand. This…
