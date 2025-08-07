Hearing begins on Alberta separation referendum question

By Jack Farrell A special court proceeding on a proposed Alberta separation referendum question is underway in Edmonton. Alberta’s chief electoral officer, Gordon McClure, referred the proposed question to the courts last week, asking a judge to determine whether it violates the Constitution, including treaty rights. The question asks Albertans: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province in Canada?” Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Mickey Amery have criticized the referral to the courts, saying the question should be approved and only face judicial scrutiny if it receives a majority vote. McClure’s office says it can’t comment further because the matter is before the courts. Multiple groups, including the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in northern Alberta, say they’re…



