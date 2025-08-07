National News
ticker

Ohio river’s level raised to accommodate Vice President JD Vance’s birthday kayaking trip

August 7, 2025 135 views

By Julie Carr Smyth COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President JD Vance’s security detail had an Ohio river’s water level raised last week to accommodate a kayaking trip he and his family took to celebrate his 41st birthday. The U.S. Secret Service said it requested the increased waterflow for the Little Miami River, first reported by The Guardian, to ensure motorized watercraft and emergency personnel “could operate safely” while protecting the Republican vice president, whose home is in Cincinnati. But critics immediately blasted the action as a sign of the vice president’s entitlement, particularly given the administration Trump administration’s focus on slashing government spending. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said its Louisville District temporarily increased outflows from the Caesar Creek Lake in southwest Ohio into the Little Miami “to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba extends wildfire state of emergency as 14,000 remain out of homes

August 7, 2025 136

The Manitoba government says its provincewide state of emergency is being extended as 14,000 remain out…

Read more
National News

Fire Chiefs say Its time to move forward on national agency to fight forest fires

August 7, 2025 136

By Émilie Bergeron The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs says it’s time for Ottawa to stop…

Read more