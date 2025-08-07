Eskasoni organizes to battle street drugs

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Chief Leroy Denny and the band council in Eskasoni say illegal drugs in the community have reached a crisis level and they will create a special committee to address the problem. “We are committed to protecting our home and our people,” Denny said in a letter he released on Facebook last weekend. Denny and council acted swiftly following the most recent drug overdose in Eskasoni that tested positive for fentanyl. “As your chief and council, we are writing to you today with a heavy heart,” Denny said, “but also with unwavering resolve, regarding a critical issue that is impacting the very fabric of our beloved Eskasoni: the escalating drug crisis. We recognize the challenges that our community is facing, and…



