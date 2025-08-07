Sentencing delayed for woman who stabbed Prince George shelter worker

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A Provincial Court judge postponed sentencing of a woman after she pleaded guilty July 29 to assault with a weapon and breaching a probation order by having a knife. Shenoa Rose Thomas, 22, was arrested after stabbing a man at the front desk of the Mark’s Place Shelter before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Thomas, who was also charged with assault causing bodily harm, remains in custody. Court heard that Thomas had been asked by the man working at the front desk, a refugee from Nigeria, to leave because she had broken the rules by smoking in her room. Thomas left, but returned a few hours later with a knife that she concealed. She proceeded to stab the man…



