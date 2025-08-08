Métis leaders strike note of optimism after meeting with Carney on major projects

By Alessia Passafiume Métis leaders left a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday saying they’re confident they will be included in talks about major projects Ottawa hopes to use to bolster the economy in the face of a trade war with the United States. “When things really matter, Métis governments come together and we get the work done,” said Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh. “There was a lot of like-minded people around that table today that want to move our Métis governments forward, and Canada forward. It was a great day,” said Métis Nation of Alberta president Andrea Sandmaier. At the start of Thursday’s meeting in Ottawa, Carney called on Métis leaders to help make the economy more resilient in response to an increasingly unsteady trade…
