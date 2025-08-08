National News
ticker

Métis leaders strike note of optimism after meeting with Carney on major projects

August 8, 2025 54 views

By Alessia Passafiume Métis leaders left a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday saying they’re confident they will be included in talks about major projects Ottawa hopes to use to bolster the economy in the face of a trade war with the United States. “When things really matter, Métis governments come together and we get the work done,” said Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh. “There was a lot of like-minded people around that table today that want to move our Métis governments forward, and Canada forward. It was a great day,” said Métis Nation of Alberta president Andrea Sandmaier. At the start of Thursday’s meeting in Ottawa, Carney called on Métis leaders to help make the economy more resilient in response to an increasingly unsteady trade…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Why National Defence’s Indigenous procurement goal remains out of reach

August 8, 2025 20

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer  The Department of National Defence is…

Read more
National News

Chief of First Nation in southern Alberta facing sexual assault charges

August 8, 2025 33

Police have charged the chief of a First Nation in southern Alberta with two counts of…

Read more