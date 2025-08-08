National News
Hot Air Balloon Scam grounds GTA residents in costly hoax

August 8, 2025

By Brittany Grenci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran What was supposed to be a dreamy sky-high adventure turned into a disappointing lesson for dozens of GTA residents who were tricked into purchasing fake hot air balloon ride tickets promoted on social media. York Regional Police say they’ve received reports from “numerous” victims who were scammed by a company advertising itself as “The Candle Experience 2025.” The company promoted low-cost tickets through online ads—offering hot air balloon reservations for just $45. One victim responded to a social media ad on July 4 and paid online to reserve a ride for July 5. But when they showed up at a park near 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway in Markham, they found a crowd of confused people—none of whom ever left…

