Chief of First Nation in southern Alberta facing sexual assault charges

August 8, 2025 32 views

Police have charged the chief of a First Nation in southern Alberta with two counts of sexual assault. Roy Albert Whitney, the 71-year-old chief of Tsuut’ina Nation, west of Calgary, was arrested Wednesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was assaulted in Edmonton in 1994. They also say a 38-year-old man was assaulted in the city in 2005. Police say the complainants are both from Tsuut’ina and were known to Whitney. Whitney says the allegations are false and he will continue as chief. “I have dedicated my life to serving the Tsuut’ina people with honesty, respect, and commitment. That work will not stop,” he said in a statement Thursday. “I believe in truth and due process, and I will fully co-operate with any lawful proceedings to ensure the facts are made…

